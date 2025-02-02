Rudiger to be out for 2-3 weeks

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger suffered a thigh muscle injury in his right leg during the 32nd round of La Liga against Espanyol (0:1).

Journalist Javier Birlanga said on social media that the 31-year-old footballer could be out for 2-3 weeks due to the injury, Idman.biz reports.

It is emphasized that German defender will not be able to participate in the La Liga match against Atletico Madrid (February 8) and the first play-off match against Manchester City for the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

Rudiger was substituted in the 15th minute of the match against Espanyol.

Idman.biz