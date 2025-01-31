31 January 2025
EN

Qarabag no longer alone at the top - End of an era?

Football
Analytics
31 January 2025 15:18
27
Qarabag no longer alone at the top - End of an era?

The European club season has ended for Azerbaijani teams, marking a historic shift in the country’s UEFA ranking points.

Qarabag was eliminated in the UEFA Europa League's league phase, bringing an end to Azerbaijan’s continental campaign. Alongside them, Zira, Sabah, and Sumgayit contributed to Azerbaijan’s UEFA coefficient, which totaled 2.875 points – the lowest in recent years, Idman.biz reports.

However, what stands out this season is that for the first time in 11 years, Qarabag is not the sole leader in Azerbaijan’s UEFA rankings. Zira matched their 1.250 points, ending the Aghdam club’s decade-long dominance. Interestingly, Zira is led by Rashad Sadygov, a former Qarabag captain during the club’s golden years.

Since the 2013/14 season, Qarabag had been Azerbaijan’s undisputed top contributor to the UEFA coefficient, even in seasons when other teams reached group stages. The last time another club outperformed them was in 2012/13, when Neftchi led with 1.625 points. That year, Qarabag did not even participate in European competitions – a rare absence.

Although Qarabag still remains at the top, this season marks a shift, proving that Azerbaijani football is evolving. Could this be the start of a new era in domestic football, or will Qarabag reclaim its sole dominance next season?

UEFA Ranking Points for Azerbaijani Clubs (2024/25 Season):

Season

Coefficient

Leader

Leader’s Coefficient

2012/13

3,000

Neftchi

1,625

2013/14

2,500

Qarabag

1,375

2014/15

3,625

Qarabag

2,250

2015/16

4,375

Qarabag

1,750

2016/17

4,250

Qarabag

2,125

2017/18

4,375

Qarabag

2,625

2018/19

2,375

Qarabag

1,625

2019/20

3,375

Qarabag

2,250

2020/21

2,500

Qarabag

1,625

2021/22

4,375

Qarabag

3,500

2022/23

4,000

Qarabag

3,125

2023/24

5,875

Qarabag

4,750

2024/25

2,875

Qarabag, Zira

1,250

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Bakhtiyar Musayev expresses regret over Qarabag's performance
17:55
Football

Bakhtiyar Musayev expresses regret over Qarabag's performance

"Qarabag's results this season have been disappointing"

Sumgayit FC part ways with two players
17:28
Football

Sumgayit FC part ways with two players

Their contracts have been mutually terminated by agreement
Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed
17:11
Football

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed

Turkish clubs set for exciting matchups in the knockout round

PFL President: "We’ve received an invitation to join the World Leagues Association"
16:29
Football

PFL President: "We’ve received an invitation to join the World Leagues Association"

Productive meeting with Latvian Premier League President leads to promising international collaborations
Champions League playoff draw revealed
15:39
Football

Champions League playoff draw revealed

Exciting matchups set, including a blockbuster clash between Man City and Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!
15:27
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!

The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar reached this milestone following his latest win with Al-Nassr

Most read

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th
30 January 12:39
Football

Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th

Lille's Historic Victory, Feyenoord's Unwanted Record, and More Key Stats from the Group Stage's Round 8

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
30 January 15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers