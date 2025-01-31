Qarabag no longer alone at the top - End of an era?

The European club season has ended for Azerbaijani teams, marking a historic shift in the country’s UEFA ranking points.

Qarabag was eliminated in the UEFA Europa League's league phase, bringing an end to Azerbaijan’s continental campaign. Alongside them, Zira, Sabah, and Sumgayit contributed to Azerbaijan’s UEFA coefficient, which totaled 2.875 points – the lowest in recent years, Idman.biz reports.

However, what stands out this season is that for the first time in 11 years, Qarabag is not the sole leader in Azerbaijan’s UEFA rankings. Zira matched their 1.250 points, ending the Aghdam club’s decade-long dominance. Interestingly, Zira is led by Rashad Sadygov, a former Qarabag captain during the club’s golden years.

Since the 2013/14 season, Qarabag had been Azerbaijan’s undisputed top contributor to the UEFA coefficient, even in seasons when other teams reached group stages. The last time another club outperformed them was in 2012/13, when Neftchi led with 1.625 points. That year, Qarabag did not even participate in European competitions – a rare absence.

Although Qarabag still remains at the top, this season marks a shift, proving that Azerbaijani football is evolving. Could this be the start of a new era in domestic football, or will Qarabag reclaim its sole dominance next season?

UEFA Ranking Points for Azerbaijani Clubs (2024/25 Season):

Season Coefficient Leader Leader’s Coefficient 2012/13 3,000 Neftchi 1,625 2013/14 2,500 Qarabag 1,375 2014/15 3,625 Qarabag 2,250 2015/16 4,375 Qarabag 1,750 2016/17 4,250 Qarabag 2,125 2017/18 4,375 Qarabag 2,625 2018/19 2,375 Qarabag 1,625 2019/20 3,375 Qarabag 2,250 2020/21 2,500 Qarabag 1,625 2021/22 4,375 Qarabag 3,500 2022/23 4,000 Qarabag 3,125 2023/24 5,875 Qarabag 4,750 2024/25 2,875 Qarabag, Zira 1,250

Idman.biz