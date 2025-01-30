Champions League: Possible matchups for the playoffs

The play-off draw for the Champions League will occur tomorrow, determining the eight pairs of teams.

Idman.biz reports teams ranked 9th through 24th in the group stage will compete in these matchups.

The event will begin at 15:00 Baku time, but the potential pairings are already becoming clear.

Under the new regulations, each club has two possible opponents. Teams finishing 9th-10th will face 23rd-24th, 11th-12th will meet 21st-22nd, 13th-14th will play against 19th-20th, and 15th-16th will go up against 17th-18th.

The central match of this round will feature Manchester City. The English club will face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Potential playoff matchups:

Monaco/Brest vs. PSG/Benfica

Sporting/Brugge vs. Atalanta/Borussia

Celtic/Manchester City vs. Real Madrid/Bayern Munich

Juventus/Feyenoord vs. PSV/Milan

Idman.biz