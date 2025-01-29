Gurban Gurbanov: "We will do our best against Olympiacos"

"Our goal is to return with a good result."

Head coach of Qarabag FK, Gurban Gurbanov, shared his thoughts ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash with Olympiacos, speaking to CBC Sport before the team's departure to Greece, Idman.biz reports.

Despite limited preparation time, Gurbanov emphasized that the team is determined to deliver a strong performance:

"Even though we had little time, we have not prepared poorly. Following two defeats in both the Europa League and the domestic league, getting ready for this match was not easy. While the result of this game does not hold much significance for us in terms of standings, we know that our fans eagerly anticipate it. We will do our best in this final match because our supporters expect both a solid performance and a positive outcome from us."

The Olympiacos vs. Qarabag match, part of the UEFA Europa League group stage (Matchday 8), will take place on January 30 at 00:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz