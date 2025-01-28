Alex Souza: "I believe we will be among the medalists at the end of the season"

"This was a very important match for our team. We played with all our hearts. All our players fought hard. I am very happy with the result."

This was stated by Alex Souza, a footballer for Turan Tovuz, in an interview with AZERTAC about their 2:1 victory over Qarabag in the 20th round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He emphasized that the victory was largely due to high-level preparation, responsibility, and discipline: "Of course, Qarabag is one of the strongest clubs in the championship. They do amazing work and have a team full of quality players. We prepared seriously for this match against such a team. We followed the instructions of our head coach, Kurban Berdyev. We want to show ourselves well in upcoming matches as well."

The Brazilian forward stated that this victory would boost the team's motivation for future games: "In the next round, we will face Sabail in Tovuz. Home matches are very important for us. Our fans expect good results from us. We will fight until the end to avoid losing on our home field. I will do my best to help my team in this match as well."

Souza also expressed confidence that the team would be among the medalists at the end of the season: "We are working towards that goal. We practically train every day. I am very happy to be here."

Currently, Turan Tovuz is in fourth place in the standings with 35 points, while Qarabag leads with 50 points.

