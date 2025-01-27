27 January 2025
EN

Qarabag loses points, Neftchi drops positions

Football
News
27 January 2025 17:44
24
The rankings of Europe’s top 400 clubs have been revealed.

Among these, four Azerbaijani teams have been included. The best-ranked club from Azerbaijan is Qarabag, sitting in 63rd place with 278 points. Despite losing one point, the team has maintained its position, Idman.biz reports.

The points of the other three clubs have remained unchanged. Neftchi has dropped one spot, now sitting 257th with 19 points. Sabah, with 4 fewer points, moved up 3 positions to 276th. Zira maintains its place at 291st with 14 points.

Real Madrid leads the rankings with 2462 points.

Idman.biz

