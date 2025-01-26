Does Guardiola annoy players?

"There are some annoying moments".

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland said this while talking about the team's head coach Pep Guardiola, Idman.biz reports.

Norwegian footballer told CBS Sports that the Spanish specialist pays a lot of attention to details: "It is precisely this love for small details that can make him a little annoying. Guardiola will tell you 20 times: "Do this, do this, do this". You have no choice but to say "I do this".

Although Guardiola has been coaching Manchester City since 2016, Haaland joined this team from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

24-year-old forward scored a goal in Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Chelsea yesterday.

