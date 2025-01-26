26 January 2025
EN

Does Guardiola annoy players?

Football
News
26 January 2025 14:00
28
Does Guardiola annoy players?

"There are some annoying moments".

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland said this while talking about the team's head coach Pep Guardiola, Idman.biz reports.

Norwegian footballer told CBS Sports that the Spanish specialist pays a lot of attention to details: "It is precisely this love for small details that can make him a little annoying. Guardiola will tell you 20 times: "Do this, do this, do this". You have no choice but to say "I do this".

Although Guardiola has been coaching Manchester City since 2016, Haaland joined this team from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

24-year-old forward scored a goal in Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Chelsea yesterday.

Idman.biz

Related news

Adrian Pitt: "FCSB was lucky in the match with Qarabag" - INTERVIEW
16:14
Football

Adrian Pitt: "FCSB was lucky in the match with Qarabag" - INTERVIEW

One of the Romanians who lived a legionary life in Azerbaijan is Adrian Pitt. Considered one of the best Romanians who played in our country due to his career, the former player from Khazar Lankaran was also a player for Roma
Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi
15:22
Football

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi

The journalist emphasized that the Portuguese footballer has incredible respect for Lionel Messi
Azerbaijani club sends legionnaire away
14:29
Football

Azerbaijani club sends legionnaire away

The club has terminated Ndiaye's contract, which was prepared in the reserve squad during the winter break
100,000-seat Old Trafford - GOVERNMENT SUPPORTS
12:40
Football

100,000-seat Old Trafford - GOVERNMENT SUPPORTS

Manchester United's new 100,000-seat Old Trafford project is on the agenda
Magdeburg – Team inlike any other
10:05
Football

Magdeburg – Team inlike any other

The club makes headlines with its unique performance in the 2nd Bundesliga

Napoli end unbeaten Juventus streak – VIDEO
09:45
Football

Napoli end unbeaten Juventus streak – VIDEO

Thrilling comeback hands Juventus their first loss of the Serie A season

Most read

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 January 23:42
Football

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, Azerbaijan champion Qarabag played their next match in European competitions
Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros
24 January 10:45
Football

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros

16-year-old striker’s transfer from Kayrat to Chelsea sets a new record in Kazakhstan football history

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0
25 January 10:38
Football

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0

Argentina's U20 team delivers a shocking result in the South American Championship opener

Real Madrid first club to exceed 1 billion euros in annual revenue
23 January 17:18
Football

Real Madrid first club to exceed 1 billion euros in annual revenue

Deloitte audit firm reports Real Madrid's 2023/24 season revenues reached 1.046 billion euros