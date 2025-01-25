Infantino's favorites

25 January 2025
Football
News
FIFA President Gianni Infantino's childhood idols have been revealed.

The head of the organization himself announced this, Idman.biz reports.

He said that he was a fan of Inter footballers Evaristo Beccallossi and Alessandro Altobelli: "My childhood idol's name is Evaristo Beccallossi. He played for Inter Milan with the number 10 jersey along with Alessandro Altobelli. These two best, genius footballers of Inter made my heart beat, and my father's before that. That's why we loved football."

Infantino's favorite players, Altobelli, played for Inter from 1977-88, and Beccallosi from 1978-84, and together they won the national championship and the cup.

