Most fouled player in European Competitions - Jankovic

Marko Janković, whose presence in Qarabag’s midfield is undeniable, has become a frequent target for opponents who can only stop him through fouls.

Idman.biz reports that Janković is not only the most fouled player in this season’s UEFA Europa League league phase but also across all European competitions.

In Qarabağ’s most recent match against FCSB, the Montenegrin midfielder faced constant rough play, bringing the total number of fouls committed against him to 28 in seven matches.

After Janković, the second most fouled player in the Europa League is Fred from Fenerbahce, who has been fouled 22 times. In the UEFA Champions League, this distinction belongs to Ndiaye of Crvena Zvezda, fouled 21 times, while in the UEFA Conference League, Besard Sabović of Sweden’s Djurgarden holds the record with 19 fouls.

Janković often takes the resulting free kicks himself, which has placed him among the Europa League’s top free-kick takers. Over seven matches, he has taken 24 free kicks, ranking fifth in the competition.

It’s not just Janković—Qarabag as a whole faces a high number of fouls. With 130 fouls committed against them, the team ranks second in European competitions, behind only Fenerbahce with 133.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz