24 January 2025
EN

Qarabag fans in the stands, but where are the Europa League supporters? - RESEARCH

Football
News
24 January 2025 18:07
36
Qarabag fans in the stands, but where are the Europa League supporters? - RESEARCH

The Qarabag match against FCSB in the Europa League marked a low attendance, setting an unfortunate record.

Idman.biz reports that during this 2024/25 season, it was the first time that Tofig Bahramov Stadium was less than two-thirds full for a Qarabag European match, with only 16,583 spectators attending the game. This is just over half of the stadium’s capacity.

This is a notable change considering Qarabag has played seven home games in Europe this season, and the crowd sizes have generally been higher, except for this recent encounter. One could have predicted this attendance drop after considering previous results. For example, after Qarabag’s victory over Lincoln, the crowd grew. However, after losing to Ludogorets in Baku, the team advanced to the next round, but the crowd numbers didn't increase further.

The record attendance for an Azerbaijani club this season came during the Champions League playoffs. However, as the losses mounted, the attendance numbers steadily dropped. From a high of 29,800 spectators, the figure decreased to 16,583 by the FCSB match.

It’s important to note that this drop in numbers doesn’t necessarily mean Qarabag’s true supporters are dwindling. The core fans, who show up rain or shine, remain by the team’s side, both for domestic and international games. For instance, in the Shamakhi match, the number of attendees was a modest 1,010.

What’s actually shrinking is the pool of fans who only engage with European competitions and who are primarily driven by results. Their interest in watching Qarabag play depends on the outcomes of matches. A defeat, especially in high-stakes games, discourages them from attending.

True Qarabag supporters are always there—through cold, rain, and sunshine, whether the team is facing Sporting, Chelsea, or even Vorskla and BATE. These loyal fans will be back in two days at Tofig Bahramov Stadium, cheering on their team against Turan Tovuz. Meanwhile, the fair-weather fans, who flock to the games based on the team’s performance, will begin looking forward to next season.

Qarabag’s Home Attendance in the Current Season’s European Matches:
Qarabag vs Lincoln – 5:0 (23,700)
Qarabag vs Ludogorets – 1:2 (29,300)
Qarabag vs Dinamo – 0:2 (29,800)
Qarabag vs Malmö – 1:2 (28,234)
Qarabag vs Ajax – 0:3 (27,520)
Qarabag vs Lyon – 1:4 (22,563)
Qarabag vs FCSB – 2:3 (16,583)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ibrahim Uzunca: "The team primarily consists of players from futsal and beach football"
18:15
Football

Ibrahim Uzunca: "The team primarily consists of players from futsal and beach football"

Ibrahim Uzunca shared his thoughts on the team's preparation
Ayxan Abbasov: “We must find a solution”
17:55
Football

Ayxan Abbasov: “We must find a solution”

Abbasov shared his thoughts during the post-match press conference following his team’s 1-2 loss to Zira
Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”
17:36
Football

Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”

Sadygov emphasized the importance of the victory
Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO
17:02
Football

Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO

The 20th round of the Misli Premier League kicks off with a dramatic comeback by Zira
Sarkhan Hajiyev’s salary at AFFA revealed
16:46
Football

Sarkhan Hajiyev’s salary at AFFA revealed

He has held this position since April 2, 2024
Qarabag’s missed opportunities: How FCSB turned strategy into victory
16:23
Football

Qarabag’s missed opportunities: How FCSB turned strategy into victory

Despite dominating the stats, Qarabag fell short in execution, while FCSB capitalized on precision and preparation to secure a decisive win

Most read

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 January 23:42
Football

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, Azerbaijan champion Qarabag played their next match in European competitions