Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros

Chelsea has finalized the transfer of 16-year-old Dastan Satpayev from Kazakhstan’s Kayrat, with the London club set to pay a total of 4.3 million euros.

This deal marks the highest transfer fee ever for a Kazakhstani player, Idman.biz reports.

The transfer consists of a 2.4 million euro fixed payment, with the remainder of the amount tied to performance bonuses based on Satpayev’s appearances for either Chelsea or a potential loan club.

Satpayev’s contract will take effect in August 2026 when he turns 18.

Top European clubs, including Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, and Real Sociedad, were previously linked with the young talent.

Before this record deal, Kazakhstan’s most expensive footballer was Nuraly Alip, who transferred from Kayrat to Zenit for 2 million euros. Additionally, Nemanja Maksimović’s 3-million-euro transfer from Astana to Valencia had previously been considered the highest transfer in Kazakhstan’s football history.

Satpayev is also the captain of Kazakhstan’s U17 national team.

Idman.biz