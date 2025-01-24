24 January 2025
EN

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros

Football
News
24 January 2025 10:45
32
Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros

Chelsea has finalized the transfer of 16-year-old Dastan Satpayev from Kazakhstan’s Kayrat, with the London club set to pay a total of 4.3 million euros.

This deal marks the highest transfer fee ever for a Kazakhstani player, Idman.biz reports.

The transfer consists of a 2.4 million euro fixed payment, with the remainder of the amount tied to performance bonuses based on Satpayev’s appearances for either Chelsea or a potential loan club.

Satpayev’s contract will take effect in August 2026 when he turns 18.

Top European clubs, including Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, and Real Sociedad, were previously linked with the young talent.

Before this record deal, Kazakhstan’s most expensive footballer was Nuraly Alip, who transferred from Kayrat to Zenit for 2 million euros. Additionally, Nemanja Maksimović’s 3-million-euro transfer from Astana to Valencia had previously been considered the highest transfer in Kazakhstan’s football history.

Satpayev is also the captain of Kazakhstan’s U17 national team.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

When Qarabag hosts: Thankfully, Lincoln exists - RESEARCH
12:10
Football

When Qarabag hosts: Thankfully, Lincoln exists - RESEARCH

For the sixth consecutive time, Qarabag suffered a home defeat in European club competitions
FCSB impresses in Baku, takes 3-2 victory in style of Man City
11:06
Football

FCSB impresses in Baku, takes 3-2 victory in style of Man City

In a rare occurrence, all three of FCSB's goals in their 3-2 win over Qarabag came from corner kicks, mirroring a Champions League trend

FCSB defender responds to Neftchi transfer rumors - INTERVIEW
10:25
Football

FCSB defender responds to Neftchi transfer rumors - INTERVIEW

After the Qarabag-FCSB match in the Europa League, Siyabonga Ngezana shares his thoughts on the game and addresses transfer speculation

Romania climbs UEFA rankings with victory over Qarabag
10:00
Football

Romania climbs UEFA rankings with victory over Qarabag

FCSB’s 3-2 win in Baku propels Romania to 25th place, while Azerbaijan remains 28th
Fabijan Buntic: "FCSB capitalized on minor mistakes"
09:25
Football

Fabijan Buntic: "FCSB capitalized on minor mistakes"

Qarabag goalkeeper Fabian Buntic gave a statement after the UEFA Europa League matchday 7 game between Qarabag and Steaua

Elias Charalambous: "Luck was on our side" - PHOTO
09:12
Football

Elias Charalambous: "Luck was on our side" - PHOTO

Elias Charalambous spoke during the post-match press conference

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash