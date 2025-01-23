Tunzala Aghayeva: "I’m double excited because of Gurban Gurbanov"

“I’m doubly excited because I know the players and the head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, very well,” said Tunzala Aghayeva, a People’s Artist, in an exclusive interview with Idman.biz.

The singer shared her expectations ahead of Qarabag’s Europa League match against FCSB in the group stage. She expressed confidence in the Azerbaijani champions’ victory: “Today, our beloved Qarabag faces a crucial match. I believe that both our club and the passionate Azerbaijani fans will overcome this tough challenge together. I wish Qarabag a brilliant game. May your determination and desire for victory inspire us all once again! Forward, Qarabag!”

The match between Qarabag and FCSB will take place today at 21:45 at Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz