Leroy Sane hints at Mohamed Salah replacement as Liverpool express interest

Leroy Sane, whose contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season, has openly discussed his current contract situation and interest from other clubs.

Among the Premier League teams reportedly interested in the former Manchester City player is Liverpool, who are considering him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, Idman.biz reports citing Express Sport.

"Of course, clubs have already asked about my situation. But at the moment, everyone knows my attitude to the issue: I will not concern myself with it at the moment, but will concentrate on FC Bayern and try to be as successful as possible with the team.

I have rarely experienced a spirit like the one we have in our team at the moment in my career,” he told Bild.

Despite the speculation, Sane has given no clear indication of whether he will extend his contract with Bayern Munich or make a move elsewhere.

With his deal set to expire soon, it appears that Sane is still weighing his options, leaving fans and clubs alike eager for his next decision.

Idman.biz