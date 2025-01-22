Champions League: Two advance to last-16, six bow out

Two clubs have already secured their spots in the Round of 16, while six others are confirmed to exit European competitions.

Nine additional teams will continue in the tournament, but whether they proceed directly to the Round of 16 or compete in the playoffs will depend on upcoming matches, Idman.biz reports.

Advanced to Round of 16

- Liverpool

- Barcelona

Round of 16 or Playoffs

- Arsenal

- Aston Villa

- Atalanta

- Athletic

- Brest

- Bayer

- Inter

- Lille

- Monaco

Eliminated from European Competitions

- Bologna

- Crvena Zvezda

- Leipzig

- Slovan

- Sturm

- Young Boys

