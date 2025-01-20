Mahir Emreli debuts bold new look - PHOTO

Mahir Emreli, a key player for Azerbaijan's national team, unveiled a dramatic new hairstyle during Nürnberg’s clash with Karlsruher in Germany's 2. Bundesliga

The forward, starting in the lineup, surprised fans by sporting white-dyed hair, reports Idman.biz.

However, the bold transformation didn’t bring him much luck on the pitch. Playing for 72 minutes, Emreli's only notable contribution was receiving a yellow card.

Despite his quiet performance, Nürnberg secured a 2-1 victory in the match.

Idman.biz