Kapaz celebrated a historic moment during their home match against Turan Tovuz, as two of their players, Turan Manafov and Karim L'koucha, scored their first goals for the club in the league.

Turan Manafov became the 149th player to score for Kapaz in Azerbaijan's top-flight, Idman.biz reports.

Karim L'koucha entered the record books as Kapaz's 150th goalscorer in Premier League history, marking a significant milestone for the Ganja club.

Only three other clubs – Qarabag, Neftchi, and Shamakhi – have fielded more players who have scored in the league, underlining Kapaz enduring presence in Azerbaijani football.

Idman.biz