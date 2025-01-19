Panama Football Federation President removed from office – REASON

FIFA has suspended Manuel Arias, president of the Panama Football Federation (FPF), for six months due to inappropriate remarks directed at a player from the women's national team.

The suspension comes with an additional fine of approximately $11,000, Idman.biz reports.

The incident traces back to March last year, when midfielder Marta Cox publicly criticized the Panama Women’s Football League. In response, Arias called her "fat" during an interview, sparking outrage.

In a statement, the federation confirmed that Arias has since apologized to the player and admitted to making a serious mistake.

