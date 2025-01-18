Lance defender Abdukodir Khusanov's first coach in senior football, Pavel Rodnyonok, with whom he worked in the Belarusian Energetik-BGU club, answered the question about whether the 20-year-old football player is ready to compete with the players of Manchester City.

The transfer of the Uzbek football player to the team of "city team" is about to be formalized, Idman.biz reports.

"I don't follow Manchester City regularly and I don't know who Khusanov's opponents are, but their job will be difficult. He will leave the team victorious over all the competition. I believe in Abdukodir!" Rodnyonok told Championship.

