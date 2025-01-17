Qarabag’s opponent among the best, Real set record

18 January 2025
The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has announced its list of the best football clubs by month for 2024.

12 different teams claimed the title of the best club for a particular month throughout the year, Idman.biz reports.

Notably, no club managed to top the rankings more than once.

The highest monthly points total was achieved by Real Madrid, which amassed an impressive 81 points in December, setting a record for the year.

Among the elite clubs featured in the list is FCSB, the Romanian team set to face Qarabag in a UEFA Europa League clash in Baku on January 23. FCSB earned the title of the best club in July, further highlighting their strong performance.

Here is the complete list of monthly best clubs in 2024:

January: Juventus – 39 points
February: Feyenoord – 56 points
March: Milan – 56 points
April: Manchester City – 68 points
May: Atalanta – 80 points
June: Internacional – 48 points
July: FCSB – 38 points
August: Sparta – 48.5 points
September: Corinthians – 54 points
October: Fiorentina – 64 points
November: Atlético Madrid – 64 points
December: Real Madrid – 81 points

