Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2034.

Norwegian forward will protect the honor of the townsmen for another 9.5 years, Idman.biz reports.

According to information, all purchase clauses previously in force have been removed from the new contract. The 24-year-old's salary will be the highest at the club - reportedly one of the most expensive contracts in the history of the sport.

Haaland played 28 matches in all competitions for Manchester City this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 1 assist.

Idman.biz