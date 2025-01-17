Ehtiram Guliyev: "Kurban Berdiyev spends part of his salary for the club" - VIDEO

The head of the board of Turan Tovuz Ehtiram Guliyev made an interesting statement.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Qafqazinfo that the head of the club speaking to journalist Azer Ismayil's Yutub channel spoke about head coach Kurban Berdiyev.

He spoke about the moments when the coach agreed with the representative of Tovuz and what he is doing now: "Kurban Berdiyev did not discuss the salary with us. We told his agent an amount to sign the contract. The agent called him and told him that the Azerbaijanis say that much, maybe we should raise the amount a little.

And he said in his answer that if the club says that, then it has enough power, it's a shame. Believe me, he currently spends part of the money he receives on the needs of the club. No matter how much we try to stop him, he does what he knows."

Idman.biz