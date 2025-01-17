17 January 2025
EN

Ehtiram Guliyev: "Kurban Berdiyev spends part of his salary for the club" - VIDEO

Football
Interview
17 January 2025 14:12
12
Ehtiram Guliyev: "Kurban Berdiyev spends part of his salary for the club" - VIDEO

The head of the board of Turan Tovuz Ehtiram Guliyev made an interesting statement.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Qafqazinfo that the head of the club speaking to journalist Azer Ismayil's Yutub channel spoke about head coach Kurban Berdiyev.

He spoke about the moments when the coach agreed with the representative of Tovuz and what he is doing now: "Kurban Berdiyev did not discuss the salary with us. We told his agent an amount to sign the contract. The agent called him and told him that the Azerbaijanis say that much, maybe we should raise the amount a little.

And he said in his answer that if the club says that, then it has enough power, it's a shame. Believe me, he currently spends part of the money he receives on the needs of the club. No matter how much we try to stop him, he does what he knows."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Haaland another nine and a half years at Manchester City
14:46
Football

Haaland another nine and a half years at Manchester City

Norwegian forward will protect the honor of the townsmen for another 9.5 years
8 contenders for the title of Azerbaijan champion
14:33
Football

8 contenders for the title of Azerbaijan champion

The preliminary stage of the competition has ended
Juninho is in the Top-10: Qarabag paid half a million euros to Shavish for him
14:20
Football

Juninho is in the Top-10: Qarabag paid half a million euros to Shavish for him

This transition brought profit to the Portuguese club Shavish
Jala Masimova: "I didn’t want to sit on the bench anymore" - INTERVIEW
12:06
Football

Jala Masimova: "I didn’t want to sit on the bench anymore" - INTERVIEW

Interview with the Azerbaijani National player

Football duos played 500+ matches together
11:11
Football

Football duos played 500+ matches together

Record-setting partnerships in football history

Top footballers launch their own beverage brand
10:13
Football

Top footballers launch their own beverage brand

Antoine Griezmann and Brahim Diaz invest in a health-focused drink

Most read

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
15 January 09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli
Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings
14 January 15:05
Football

Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings

Azerbaijan is represented by four teams in the list
When will Inigo Martinez return to the field?
14 January 17:34
Football

When will Inigo Martinez return to the field?

The situation regarding Barcelona's player Inigo Martinez has been clarified
Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors
16 January 18:11
Football

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors

Club secures revenue boost to meet La Liga's financial fair play regulations