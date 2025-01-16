Qarabag to Flamengo: Juninho’s next chapter begins

Qarabag striker Olavio Juninyo has officially transferred to Flamengo.

The 28-year-old Brazilian forward has signed a contract with the Brazilian club, Idman.biz reports.

Juninho, who joined the Aghdam club in the summer of 2023, made a significant impact during his time there. Over 81 matches, he scored 42 goals, including 23 goals in the Premier League (48 games), 5 in the national cup (6 games), and 14 in European competitions (27 games). He was instrumental in helping Qarabag secure both the league and cup titles.

Qarabag expressed gratitude to Juninho with a heartfelt message: "We thank him for his contributions to our club and wish him success in his future career. Thank you, Olavio!"

Idman.biz