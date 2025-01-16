16 January 2025
EN

Qarabag to Flamengo: Juninho’s next chapter begins

Football
News
16 January 2025 09:26
30
Qarabag to Flamengo: Juninho’s next chapter begins

Qarabag striker Olavio Juninyo has officially transferred to Flamengo.

The 28-year-old Brazilian forward has signed a contract with the Brazilian club, Idman.biz reports.

Juninho, who joined the Aghdam club in the summer of 2023, made a significant impact during his time there. Over 81 matches, he scored 42 goals, including 23 goals in the Premier League (48 games), 5 in the national cup (6 games), and 14 in European competitions (27 games). He was instrumental in helping Qarabag secure both the league and cup titles.

Qarabag expressed gratitude to Juninho with a heartfelt message: "We thank him for his contributions to our club and wish him success in his future career. Thank you, Olavio!"

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Maksim Medvedev: "Juninho could represent Brazil in the future"
11:51
Football

Maksim Medvedev: "Juninho could represent Brazil in the future"

Former Qarabag captain comments on Juninho's transfer to Flamengo

Shamakhi sign Tanzanian midfielder Alphonce Mabula Msanga
11:41
Football

Shamakhi sign Tanzanian midfielder Alphonce Mabula Msanga

The team bolsters squad with promising talent during winter transfer window

Qarabag kick off 2025 with a spectacular concert show - VIDEO
11:18
Football

Qarabag kick off 2025 with a spectacular concert show - VIDEO

Live performance by Mardan Kazimov to entertain fans ahead of the Premier League clash against Shamakhi

How Qarabag outshines 15 Bulgarian teams combined - RESEARCH
10:30
Football

How Qarabag outshines 15 Bulgarian teams combined - RESEARCH

Dominant performance against Ludogorets highlights Qarabag’s strength

Seven-goal masterclass from leader - VIDEO
10:11
Football

Seven-goal masterclass from leader - VIDEO

Birbasha Baku dominates in minifootball
Neymar on the path to MLS
10:04
Football

Neymar on the path to MLS

Brazilian star linked with Chicago Fire

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway
13 January 18:16
Football

Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway

The Aghdam club announced that official negotiations with the Serie A club are ongoing
Juninho joins Flamengo: New chapter for the Brazilian powerhouse
13 January 16:01
Football

Juninho joins Flamengo: New chapter for the Brazilian powerhouse

Flamengo, the legendary Brazilian club where icons like Garrincha, Zico, Bebeto, and Vinícius Jr. have left their mark, is set to welcome Qarabag’s Brazilian forward, Olávio Juninho