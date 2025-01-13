Napoli secure fifth consecutive win to maintain Serie A lead - VIDEO

The 20th round of Italy's Serie A delivered exciting matchups and key results.
Idman.biz reports that Napoli continued their dominant form with a 2-0 victory over Verona, marking their fifth consecutive win and solidifying their position at the top of the league standings.
Highlights from the day’s matches:
Genoa edged Parma 1-0, extending their unbeaten streak to three games.
Inter secured a narrow 1-0 away win against Venezia, staying hot on Napoli’s heels.
Roma salvaged a 2-2 draw against Bologna with a penalty in the 90+8th minute.
Serie A - Round 20 Results (January 12):
Genoa 1-0 Parma (15:30)
Venezia 0-1 Inter (18:00)
Bologna 2-2 Roma (21:00)
Napoli 2-0 Verona (23:45)
Napoli's remarkable run keeps them as the team to beat in the league.
Idman.biz