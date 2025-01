Manchester City delivered a dominant performance in the FA Cup, securing an emphatic 8-0 victory over Salford.

Idman.biz reports that this marks the first time since September 2019 that the "Citizens" have won by such a wide margin. Under Pep Guardiola’s management, City last achieved an 8-goal difference when they crushed Watford by the same scoreline five years ago.

Manchester City’s most significant win in their history dates back to 1890, when they defeated Liverpool Stanley 12-0.

Idman.biz