3 candidates for the position of head coach of the national team

Candidates for the position of head coach of the Belgian national team have been announced.

Belgian Royal Football Association, which plans to resign Domenico Tedesco after the last failures, has identified the candidates, Idman.biz reports.

Thierry Henry is the main contender for this post. 47-year-old French specialist worked as an assistant coach in the team in 2016-18 and 2021-22. Eric Ten Haag and Mark van Bommel are also on the shortlist. The change of head coach is expected to take place by the end of the month.

Belgian national team won only one victory in the last 8 matches.

Idman.biz