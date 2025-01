Former Juventus and Czech national team player Pavel Nedved is set to continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

Idman.biz reports that the 52-year-old has been appointed as the sporting director of Al-Shabab.

After retiring from his playing career, Nedved worked with Juventus, though he was sidelined from football for eight months due to investigations into the club's management practices.

Turkish coach Fatih Terim has recently been appointed as the head coach of Al-Shabab.

Idman.biz