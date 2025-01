The next meeting of the Sumgayit Football Club’s Supervisory Board has been held.

Idman.biz reports that the meeting discussed the team’s achievements in the past year.

It was then decided that the work of the current interim head coach, Vagif Javadov, was deemed satisfactory, and a permanent contract was offered. Javadov will serve as the head coach of Sumgayit for the next 2.5 years.

Idman.biz