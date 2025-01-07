Miroslav Klose: "Communicating with Mahir is not easy”

"Communicating with Mahir is not easy. You have to point out to him two or three times certain things that he is not doing."

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by Nürnberg head coach Miroslav Klose as he spoke about the challenges of working with the Azerbaijani national football player Mahir Emreli.

Klose mentioned that he regularly advises Emreli on where to position himself during throw-ins and corner kicks: "That's why he often gets instructions about where to stand for corners or throw-ins. It's a constant work with him. The interaction with Stefanos has improved, but I'm not satisfied yet."

The club's sports director, Joti Chatzialexiou, also commented on Klose working with Emreli: " Mahir's luck or bad luck is that Miro is a former striker and therefore has high expectations of his offensive powers. The older and better-earning players in particular naturally have a pioneering role in this regard. Mahir also has to take the next step in his development. But he is a free spirit, perhaps even an artist, who sometimes does unconventional things. That's why he sometimes hits the ball from 25 meters.

Mahir has scored 3 goals in 12 games in the 2nd Bundesliga.

