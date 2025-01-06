Real Madrid to replace Ancelotti

Real Madrid may part ways with head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Spanish giant will part ways with the Italian coach if the team fails to win either the Champions League or La Liga by the end of the season, Idman.biz reports.

If neither of these titles is secured, Madrid will bring Xabi Alonso, currently at Bayer, in as head coach. However, if Ancelotti ends the season with a trophy, he will stay at Real Madrid until the end of his contract in the summer of 2026.

Alonso's contract with Bayer expires at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Idman.biz