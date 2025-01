In the 20th round of the English Premier League, Fulham faced off against Ipswich.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with both goals for the home team scored by Raul Jimenez, Idman.biz reports.

He converted two penalties successfully, bringing his total Premier League goals to 55.

With this achievement, Jimenez has become the Mexican player with the most goals in the Premier League, surpassing Chicharito.

Chicharito, played for Manchester United and West Ham, scored 53 goals.

