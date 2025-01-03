AFFA targets EFL Championship players – Names Revealed

Players from England's Championship division could soon represent Azerbaijan's national football team, according to reports by GettoSport.

Ilgar Gubanov, director of Azerbaijan’s senior national team, is reportedly working to secure their involvement, Idman.biz reports.

The players in question include:

- Daniel Barlaser (27): A midfielder who previously represented youth teams in Turkey and England. He has been with Middlesbrough since 2023.

- Dennis Cirkin (22): A left-back born in Ireland, Cirkin is a Tottenham academy graduate currently playing for Sunderland since 2021. He has also represented England in youth and junior categories.

