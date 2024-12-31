31 December 2024
Kapaz and Turan Tovuz: opposite ends of player utilization

The first half of the Misli Premier League season has revealed the teams that utilized the most and least players.

Idman.biz reports that Kapaz leads the list, using 28 players across 18 matches. Qarabag follows closely with 27, while Sumgayit utilized 26 players. Neftchi, Sabah, and Zira each fielded 25 players, Araz-Nakhchivan 23, and both Shamakhi and Sabail 22.

At the other end, Turan Tovuz stands out for relying on just 21 players during the same period, the lowest in the league.

Interestingly, despite using the most players, Kapaz is ranked 9th, while Turan Tovuz, with the fewest players, holds the 3rd position in the standings.

