The favorites for the English Premier League title have been revealed.

Opta has published the championship odds for teams, Idman.biz reports.

After 17 rounds, Liverpool, with 42 points, is considered the frontrunner with an 87.8% chance of winning the title.

Although they have played one more match, Arsenal, 6 points behind, has a 10.7% chance. Chelsea has a 1.3% chance of claiming the gold medals, while Manchester City, struggling with a poor streak, has only a 0.2% chance.

Chelsea has 35 points after 18 matches, while Manchester City has 34 points.

