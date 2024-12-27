Match-fixing scandal: Eight players from Azerbaijani club arrested

Eight players from the First League club Mingachevir have been arrested.

According to information obtained by Publika.az, the team was summoned to a club meeting yesterday, during which the arrests took place. It is believed that all eight players are suspected of involvement in match-fixing, Idman.biz reports.

The arrests follow the resignation of the team's head coach, Adahim Niftaliyev, a day earlier. Currently, Mingachevir ranks last in the First League standings with just 6 points after 11 rounds.

Idman.biz