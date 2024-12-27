Men’s World Team 2024 announced

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has unveiled Men’s World Team 2024.

The list features a strong presence from the Spanish national team, with three players included in the lineup, Idman.biz reports.

The Top 11 Men:

• Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

• Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Spain), Ruben Dias (Portugal), Antonio Rudiger (Germany), Alphonso Davies (Canada)

• Midfielders: Rodri (Spain), Jude Bellingham (England), Toni Kroos (Germany)

• Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Spain), Erling Haaland (Norway), Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

