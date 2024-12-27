Men’s World Team 2024 announced

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has unveiled Men’s World Team 2024.
The list features a strong presence from the Spanish national team, with three players included in the lineup, Idman.biz reports.
The Top 11 Men:
• Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)
• Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Spain), Ruben Dias (Portugal), Antonio Rudiger (Germany), Alphonso Davies (Canada)
• Midfielders: Rodri (Spain), Jude Bellingham (England), Toni Kroos (Germany)
• Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Spain), Erling Haaland (Norway), Vinicius Junior (Brazil)
Idman.biz