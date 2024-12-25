25 December 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

25 December 2024 10:20
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland.

In a viral clip shared on Instagram, the Portuguese icon stands shirtless by the pool, surrounded by temperatures as low as -20°C. With a playful smile, he declares, “Guys! Look at this experience. Freezing. Minus 20,” Idman.biz reports.

Despite his team, Al-Nassr, losing their last two matches and currently sitting in fourth place, 11 points behind the league leaders, Ronaldo appears to be in high spirits.
Photos and videos shared from the trip show Ronaldo and his family exploring the snowy landscapes, meeting Santa Claus, riding snowmobiles, and even taking a daring plunge into icy waters without any protective gear.

For reference, temperatures in Lapland range from -10°C to -15°C this time of year.

Idman.biz

