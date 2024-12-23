23 December 2024
Marko Vesovic: "We need to bring in quality players to raise the level" - INTERVIEW

23 December 2024 15:31
14
Qarabag defender Marko Vesovic spoke to journalists after his team's 2-0 victory over Araz-Nakhchivan in the 18th round of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, shares the full interview with the Montenegrin player.

- You won against Araz-Nakhchivan. How did the game go for you?
- It was an interesting and tough match. Araz-Nakhchivan is a very interesting team. It was an important derby. I'm happy we finished the year with three points. Now we have an 8-point lead, and we'll enjoy the break.

- During the game, you had an argument with Urfan Abbasov. At one point, when the free-kick started, you hit the ball towards him. What happened between you two?
- I wanted to pass the ball to Juninho. It just happened that the ball touched Urfan. He thought I did it intentionally, but that wasn’t the case. It's football, it's a derby, emotions can run high. For me, everything stays on the field. After the game, everything is forgotten.

- How do you evaluate 2024 for yourself?
- It was an interesting year. It went well. We played a lot of matches. Staying healthy isn’t always possible. Every player faces such moments in their career, especially in our case, as we've played many games. Currently, we have a few injured players in our squad. I hope 2025 will be even better. We’ll aim for better results in the second half of the season.

- How do you assess the year for Qarabag?
- I would divide the year into two parts. In the first half, we achieved historic results. We had great play-off matches against Braga and Bayer Leverkusen. We’ll remember those moments for years. Unfortunately, we stopped in the play-off stage of the Champions League. We also started in the Europa League, and we shouldn’t have lost any match. We played well, but unfortunately, the results didn’t go in our favor. We will try to do better in 2025.

- Do you think the competition in the Premier League has increased compared to last season?
- Absolutely, yes. The difference is noticeable. The league now has more quality players. That’s the way forward for Azerbaijani football. We need to bring in quality players to raise the league’s level, increase the number of good games, get fans to the stadium, and ensure that matches are of high quality.

- Qarabag’s situation in the Europa League is not very promising, with two matches remaining. Realistically, what are the chances?
- It’s not entirely in our hands. We will do our best to win the next two games. But a lot depends on how other teams perform. As I said, we’ll do everything we can to win. We will fight until the end.

- At the end of the year, various surveys are conducted, one of which is "Best Player of the Year" in Azerbaijan. Who do you think is the best local player this year?
- I need some time to think, please bear with me. I would say Toral Bayramov. He has scored many important goals, and he has a bright future ahead.

Idman.biz

