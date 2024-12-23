The Unstoppables: 1620 minutes in 18 matches

The first half of the 2024/25 Misli Premier League season has concluded, with six players earning the title of “The Unstoppables” for playing every single minute of all 18 matches.

These ironmen accumulated 1620 minutes on the pitch, comprising three goalkeepers and three outfield players, reports Idman.biz.

Sumgayit stands out as the only team with more than one player in this exclusive group, boasting three ever-present stars: goalkeeper Mehdi Jannatov and outfield players Murad Khachayev and Elvin Badalov.

Other members of the elite group include: Emmanuel Hackman (Turan Tovuz), an outfield player, goalkeepers Ricardo Fernandes (Shamakhi) and Huseynali Guliyev (Sabail).

Among these six, two are foreign players, while four have local status. Additionally, 25 players have participated in all 18 matches during the season's first half.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz