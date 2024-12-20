Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed.
The IFFHS rankings feature players who have scored at least 100 goals in international competitions for their national teams and clubs, Idman.biz reports.
Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list with a total of 297 goals. Lionel Messi follows with 46 goals behind. Robert Lewandowski rounds out the top three.
So far, 30 footballers have scored 100 or more goals in international competitions.
|ALL-TIME BEST
|INTERNATIONAL
|SCORERS
|Player
|Goals
|Nationality
|Career
|ICC
|NT
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|297
|Portugal
|2002-
|162
|135
|2
|Lionel Messi
|251
|Argentina
|2004-
|139
|112
|3
|Robert Lewandowski
|195
|Poland
|2008-
|111
|84
|4
|Neymar
|139
|Brazil
|2009-
|60
|79
|5
|Gerd Müller
|137
|Germany
|1964-1981
|69
|68
|6
|Romelu Lukaku
|136
|Belgium
|2009-
|51
|85
|7
|Karim Benzema
|135
|France
|2005-
|98
|37
|8
|Edin Džeko
|130
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2003-
|63
|67
|9
|Harry Kane
|127
|England
|2011-
|58
|69
|10
|Luis Suárez
|124
|Uruguay
|2005-
|55
|69
|11
|Raúl
|123
|Spain
|1994-2015
|79
|44
|12
|Ali Daei
|122
|Iran
|1994-2007
|13
|109
|13
|Ferenc Puskás
|122
|Hungary, Spain
|1943-1966
|38
|84
|14
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|119
|Sweden
|1999-
|57
|62
|15
|Mohamed Salah
|119
|Egypt
|2009-
|60
|59
|16
|Edinson Cavani
|119
|Uruguay
|2005-
|61
|58
|17
|Didier Drogba
|115
|Ivory Coast
|2002-2016
|50
|65
|18
|Andriy Shevchenko
|115
|Ukraine
|1992-2012
|67
|48
|19
|Sunil Chhetri
|114
|India
|2002-
|20
|94
|20
|Ronaldo
|112
|Brazil
|1993-2011
|50
|62
|21
|Thierry Henry
|110
|France
|1994-2012
|59
|51
|22
|Romário
|109
|Brazil
|1985-2007
|54
|55
|23
|Samuel Eto'O
|105
|Cameroon
|1999-2019
|49
|56
|24
|Sergio Agüero
|104
|Argentina
|2003-2021
|63
|41
|25
|Pelé
|103
|Brazil
|1957-1977
|26
|77
|26
|Miroslav Klose
|102
|Germany
|1999-2016
|31
|71
|27
|Ali Mabkhout
|101
|UAE
|2009-
|16
|85
|28
|Thomas Müller
|100
|Germany
|2009-
|45
|55
|29
|Kylian Mbappé
|100
|France
|2015-
|52
|48
|30
|Eusébio
|100
|Portugal
|1957-1978
|59
|41
Idman.biz