Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed.

The IFFHS rankings feature players who have scored at least 100 goals in international competitions for their national teams and clubs, Idman.biz reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list with a total of 297 goals. Lionel Messi follows with 46 goals behind. Robert Lewandowski rounds out the top three.

So far, 30 footballers have scored 100 or more goals in international competitions.

ALL-TIME BEST INTERNATIONAL SCORERS
Player Goals Nationality Career ICC NT
1 Cristiano Ronaldo 297 Portugal 2002- 162 135
2 Lionel Messi 251 Argentina 2004- 139 112
3 Robert Lewandowski 195 Poland 2008- 111 84
4 Neymar 139 Brazil 2009- 60 79
5 Gerd Müller 137 Germany 1964-1981 69 68
6 Romelu Lukaku 136 Belgium 2009- 51 85
7 Karim Benzema 135 France 2005- 98 37
8 Edin Džeko 130 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2003- 63 67
9 Harry Kane 127 England 2011- 58 69
10 Luis Suárez 124 Uruguay 2005- 55 69
11 Raúl 123 Spain 1994-2015 79 44
12 Ali Daei 122 Iran 1994-2007 13 109
13 Ferenc Puskás 122 Hungary, Spain 1943-1966 38 84
14 Zlatan Ibrahimović 119 Sweden 1999- 57 62
15 Mohamed Salah 119 Egypt 2009- 60 59
16 Edinson Cavani 119 Uruguay 2005- 61 58
17 Didier Drogba 115 Ivory Coast 2002-2016 50 65
18 Andriy Shevchenko 115 Ukraine 1992-2012 67 48
19 Sunil Chhetri 114 India 2002- 20 94
20 Ronaldo 112 Brazil 1993-2011 50 62
21 Thierry Henry 110 France 1994-2012 59 51
22 Romário 109 Brazil 1985-2007 54 55
23 Samuel Eto'O 105 Cameroon 1999-2019 49 56
24 Sergio Agüero 104 Argentina 2003-2021 63 41
25 Pelé 103 Brazil 1957-1977 26 77
26 Miroslav Klose 102 Germany 1999-2016 31 71
27 Ali Mabkhout 101 UAE 2009- 16 85
28 Thomas Müller 100 Germany 2009- 45 55
29 Kylian Mbappé 100 France 2015- 52 48
30 Eusébio 100 Portugal 1957-1978 59 41

