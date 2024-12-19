Qarabag wins Winter Championship - VIDEO

Today, a postponed match from the third round of the Misli Premier League took place.

The defending champion, Qarabag, faced Shamakhi in an away game, Idman.biz reports.

The match was decided by a single goal. In the final moments of added time in the second half, Musa Gurbanli scored, securing three points for Qarabag.

With this victory, Qarabag has been crowned winter champion. Regardless of the results of the final round of 2024, the club will head into the winter break in first place.

It is worth noting that matches for the 18th round will be played from December 20-22.

Misli Premier League Postponed Match from the 3rd Round

December 19 (Thursday) 14:00: Shamakhi 0-1 Qarabag

Goal: Musa Gurbanli, 90+4

Top Scorers:

Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan), Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah) – 8 goals

Davit Volkovi (Zira), Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) – 7 goals

