Sabah aim for key transfer

Sabah FC continue their efforts to bolster the squad with a notable transfer target.

Idman.biz, referencing Apasport.az, reports that the club is in talks to sign Leroy-Jacques Mickels, the brother of their current player, Joy-Lance Mickels. Discussions are already underway, with Leroy reportedly showing interest in teaming up with his sibling.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Shamakhi last summer, with a contract valid until June 30, 2025. Leroy has an extensive career history, having played for teams like St. Pauli II, Borussia II (Monchengladbach), Alemannia Aachen, Velbert 02, Duisburg, Rot-Weiß Oberhausen, Spartak Varna, Turkgucu Munich, and Al-Taraji.

This potential transfer is expected to strengthen Sabah as they aim for higher achievements in upcoming competitions.

Idman.biz