15 December 2024
EN

Qarabag regressed - UEFA rating

Football
News
15 December 2024 12:54
25
The UEFA ranking of the clubs has been announced.

The matches of the VI round of the Champions League and Europa League, and the V round of the Conference League caused some changes, Idman.biz reports.

The position of Azerbaijan's champion Qarabag has also changed. Gurban Gurbanov's team, which lost to Elfsborg with a score of 0:1, shares the 63rd-64th places.

Agdam club has 32,000 points. Qarabag has taken a step back. Union club of Belgium won 2:1 against Nice and surpassed the champion of Azerbaijan by increasing the number of points to 33,000. Another team joined Qarabag. Aston Villa increased their score to 32,000 points.

Neftchi is tied for 177th place with 8,000 points. Our other clubs - Zire, Sabah, Sumgait are among those sharing 310th place with 4,000 points, Gabala and Shamakhi 323rd place with 3,925 points.

The list is headed by Manchester City with 135,000 points.

Idman.biz

