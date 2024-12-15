Pep Guardiola compared Rodri to Michael Jordan

"We are playing without Rodri, the owner of the Golden Ball and the best player in England last season. Of course, it's not easy."

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola said this, Idman.biz reports.

He explained the team's failures with Rodri's absence. Guardiola compared the Spanish midfielder to basketball legend Michael Jordan: Chicago Bulls won the NBA championship 6 times with Michael Jordan. So, how many have they won since he finished his career? We will be strong again when we have the optimal team."

Manchester club won 1 victory and lost 7 times in the last 10 matches.

Idman.biz