The men's and women's football and basketball teams of Real Madrid gathered at the Christmas dinner held in the Ciudad Real Madrid pavilion.

Florentino Perez led the event, which was attended by the club's honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri and several members of the Board of Directors, Idman.biz reports.

Real's French player Kylian Mbappe could not participate in the Christmas meeting because he was infected with the flu.

