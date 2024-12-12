Two clubs bow out of the Champions League

The UEFA Champions League has confirmed the elimination of two more clubs following the conclusion of the league phase's sixth round.

Young Boys and Slovan have officially lost their chances to progress to the playoffs, Idman.biz reports.

Both teams have suffered six consecutive defeats, rendering the final two rounds of the group stage merely a formality for them.

The Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, currently sitting at 24th place with 8 points, remains out of reach for these winless teams.

Leipzig also bid farewell to European competitions earlier, marking their sixth consecutive defeat.

