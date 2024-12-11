Lionel Messi and teammates enjoy Qarabag horses ahead of exclusive event - PHOTO - VIDEO

Lionel Messi, along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, enjoyed a special experience in Baku by watching the renowned Qarabag horses.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the group had a memorable time and were pleased with the experience.

Today, at the Baku Crystal Hall, fans will have the unique opportunity to meet the world’s best footballer, World Cup champion, and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, along with his teammates.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charity.

Idman.biz