10 December 2024
Elfsborg – Qarabag: Who’s the favorite?

10 December 2024 17:24
The favorite for the upcoming match between Elfsborg and Qarabag in the sixth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage has been revealed.

According to a poll conducted by UEFA on their official website, there is a clear preference for the Azerbaijani champions, Idman.biz reports.

A significant 80% of the respondents believe that Qarabag will secure a victory in the away game, while only 15% support the Swedish club, Elfsborg. The remaining 5% foresee a draw in Scandinavia.

The match between Elfsborg and Qarabag is scheduled to take place on the night of December 12 to 13, with the game set to start at 00:00 Baku time.

