Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici who underwent surgery, has been discharged and will continue his recovery at home.

Idman.biz reports that the Moldovan player is recovering after a successful surgery on his broken foot. However, the exact timeline for his return to the field is not yet clear.

Marandici sustained the injury during the Azerbaijan Cup 1/8 final match against Sabah.

Idman.biz