10 December 2024
EN

Anatoliy Banishevskiy: Eternal Icon of Azerbaijani Football

Football
News
10 December 2024 14:22
5
Anatoliy Banishevskiy: Eternal Icon of Azerbaijani Football

Today marks the anniversary of the passing of Anatoliy Banishevskiy, a true legend of Azerbaijani football.

Banishevskiy was born on February 23, 1946, in Baku to a Ukrainian family with Polish roots, Idman.biz reports.

His football journey began with the Lokomotiv team in the capital before he moved to what was then known as Neftyanik, now Neftchi. He made his debut for Neftchi in 1963 at the age of 17, and over his career, he played 288 games in the Soviet championship, scoring 121 goals. He also found the net 15 times in 30 national cup matches.

In 1966, Banishevskiy helped Neftchi win the bronze medal in the country’s championship, and that same year, he reached the semifinals of the World Cup with the Soviet Union team. In 1972, he earned a silver medal at the European Championship. With 49 appearances and 20 goals, he became the Soviet player with the most games played and goals scored for the national team. He also became the first Soviet player to score a goal at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil.

Despite receiving attractive offers from clubs in Russia and Ukraine, Banishevskiy chose to remain loyal to Baku and Neftchi. His outstanding performances with Neftchi led to his debut for the Soviet national team in a friendly against Brazil on July 4, 1965. Throughout his career at Neftchi, Banishevskiy scored 136 goals, making him the club's second-highest scorer, only behind Samir Alakbarov, who scored 142 goals.

A recipient of the Soviet Union’s honorary sports title and a member of the Grigory Fedotov club, Banishevskiy later moved into coaching after his playing career. He served as a coach for Neftchi (1981-1982), Avtomobilchi in Mingachevir (1984-1987), the youth team of Burkina Faso (1987-1988), and Kapaz (1988). During his time in Africa, he fell seriously ill and passed away on December 10, 1997, at the age of 51.

In recognition of his contributions to Azerbaijani football, Banishevskiy was awarded the Order of Glory a year before his death. The Masalli City Stadium, where Vilesh club held their home games, is named after this legendary footballer.

In 2004, UEFA named Banishevskiy the best Azerbaijani footballer of the last 50 years. In 2011, he was honored as the footballer of the century during Azerbaijan’s 100th anniversary of football.

The “Number 9” who never lost his loyalty to Neftchi will forever remain in the hearts of his fans.

Rest in peace, Banya! You will always live in our hearts!

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan national defender signs new contract with South Korean club
13:30
Football

Azerbaijan national defender signs new contract with South Korean club

Azerbaijani national football player Anton Kryvotsyuk has signed a new contract with South Korea's Daejeon Citizen FC
Mahir Emreli's vacation dream
12:37
Football

Mahir Emreli's vacation dream

"We still need to earn points to enjoy a peaceful vacation"
Lionel Messi excluded from FIFPro 2024 Team of the Year for the first time in history
10:31
Football

Lionel Messi excluded from FIFPro 2024 Team of the Year for the first time in history

The team, determined by the votes of over 21,000 professional footballers from 70 countries
Udinese end six-game winless run with victory over Monza - VIDEO
09:49
Football

Udinese end six-game winless run with victory over Monza - VIDEO

The visitors took an early lead just six minutes into the match when Lorenzo Lucca found the net
Getafe edge past Espanyol 1-0 to escape LaLiga relegation zone - VIDEO
09:39
Football

Getafe edge past Espanyol 1-0 to escape LaLiga relegation zone - VIDEO

Both teams exhibited determination, but Getafe's defense and tactical discipline made the difference
West Ham 2-1 Wolves: Bowen's decisive strike lifts West Ham past Wolves - VIDEO
09:29
Football

West Ham 2-1 Wolves: Bowen's decisive strike lifts West Ham past Wolves - VIDEO

West Ham clinched a narrow 2-1 victory over struggling Wolves in a tense Premier League match

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, “drive a taxi, meet your needs”" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, “drive a taxi, meet your needs”" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Rodrigo is injured again
7 December 17:23
Football

Rodrigo is injured again

The winger will miss today's match against Girona of the 16th round of La Liga
Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic
7 December 16:05
Football

Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic

The match will take place on December 11 at the Shukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul
Turan Tovuz and Kepaz were punished by AFFA
7 December 16:36
Football

Turan Tovuz and Kepaz were punished by AFFA

The events of the 1/8 final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup were discussed at the meeting