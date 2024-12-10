Azerbaijan national defender signs new contract with South Korean club

Azerbaijani national football player Anton Kryvotsyuk has signed a new contract with South Korea's Daejeon Citizen FC.

Idman.biz reports that the club's press service has announced the news.

The contract runs until December 31, 2027. The defender expressed his happiness about extending his deal with what he considers the best club in South Korea: "I am grateful to my family and to God for everything. In the next season, you will see the best Anton, the best central defender!"

Since joining Daejeon Citizen FC in February 2023, Kryvotsyuk has played 55 games for the team, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

