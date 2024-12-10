10 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national defender signs new contract with South Korean club

Football
News
10 December 2024 13:30
15
Azerbaijan national defender signs new contract with South Korean club

Azerbaijani national football player Anton Kryvotsyuk has signed a new contract with South Korea's Daejeon Citizen FC.

Idman.biz reports that the club's press service has announced the news.

The contract runs until December 31, 2027. The defender expressed his happiness about extending his deal with what he considers the best club in South Korea: "I am grateful to my family and to God for everything. In the next season, you will see the best Anton, the best central defender!"

Since joining Daejeon Citizen FC in February 2023, Kryvotsyuk has played 55 games for the team, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Anatoliy Banishevskiy: Eternal Icon of Azerbaijani Football
14:22
Football

Anatoliy Banishevskiy: Eternal Icon of Azerbaijani Football

Today marks the anniversary of the passing of Anatoliy Banishevskiy, a true legend of Azerbaijani football
Mahir Emreli's vacation dream
12:37
Football

Mahir Emreli's vacation dream

"We still need to earn points to enjoy a peaceful vacation"
Lionel Messi excluded from FIFPro 2024 Team of the Year for the first time in history
10:31
Football

Lionel Messi excluded from FIFPro 2024 Team of the Year for the first time in history

The team, determined by the votes of over 21,000 professional footballers from 70 countries
Udinese end six-game winless run with victory over Monza - VIDEO
09:49
Football

Udinese end six-game winless run with victory over Monza - VIDEO

The visitors took an early lead just six minutes into the match when Lorenzo Lucca found the net
Getafe edge past Espanyol 1-0 to escape LaLiga relegation zone - VIDEO
09:39
Football

Getafe edge past Espanyol 1-0 to escape LaLiga relegation zone - VIDEO

Both teams exhibited determination, but Getafe's defense and tactical discipline made the difference
West Ham 2-1 Wolves: Bowen's decisive strike lifts West Ham past Wolves - VIDEO
09:29
Football

West Ham 2-1 Wolves: Bowen's decisive strike lifts West Ham past Wolves - VIDEO

West Ham clinched a narrow 2-1 victory over struggling Wolves in a tense Premier League match

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, “drive a taxi, meet your needs”" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, “drive a taxi, meet your needs”" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Rodrigo is injured again
7 December 17:23
Football

Rodrigo is injured again

The winger will miss today's match against Girona of the 16th round of La Liga
Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic
7 December 16:05
Football

Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic

The match will take place on December 11 at the Shukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul
Turan Tovuz and Kepaz were punished by AFFA
7 December 16:36
Football

Turan Tovuz and Kepaz were punished by AFFA

The events of the 1/8 final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup were discussed at the meeting